Loachapoka man arrested in connection to Wire Road robbery

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police has made an arrested into a robbery that occurred back on February 7.

23-year-old Johnny Jackson, Jr was arrested Friday, February 10 on a felony warrant charging him with robbery first degree.

The arrest is the result of an investigation into a robbery that occurred Tuesday night, February 7th at a business in 1900 Block of Wire Road. Police say an unidentified male entered the business near closing time, brandished a handgun, and ordered an employee to give him the money from the cash register. The employee resisted and the suspect fled the scene on foot without taking any currency.

Further investigation by Auburn Police resulted in a suspect being developed from video surveillance captured during the incident.

Auburn Detectives worked jointly with Opelika Police Investigators, who were investigating a similar case, to identify the suspect, locate him and subsequently taken him into custody at his residence in Loachapoka.