GORGEOUS TUESDAY: Weather Aware Wednesday AM

WAD (Weather Aware Day) Wednesday: 3am ET/2CT-7 am ET/6CT Disruptive weather.

Another warm day with sunshine early, then we’ll begin to see clouds increase, with a storm system moving through the region after midnight on Wednesday morning. We are watching a warm front lifting across all of our southern counties for sure from Columbus southward. A cold front farther north will drape across our northern counties, which will determine how wide-spread our severe coverage may become. The primary threat will be weak type super cells along the front, with hail as the surface low lifts across east central Alabama; accompanied by heavy rainfall. These storms will be the type to produce straight line winds and a lower risk for isolated tornadoes in the warm sector. The timing of or severe weather window will be from 3am-7am exiting Sumter county.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast