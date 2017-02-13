Georgia Thespian Conference adds $1.7 million to local economy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The city of Columbus is still reaping the rewards from a weekend of hosting thousands of thespians. The RiverCenter wrapped up the Georgia Thespian Conference. Young actors from across the state are adding to the city’s bottom line.

For about five years now, the RiverCenter has played a vital role in hosting the Georgia Thespian Conference. But the impact doesn’t just stop on the main stage. RiverCenter officials say the conference puts about $1.7 million back into the pockets of the city.

RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook says about 5,000 students and chaperones spent the weekend in Columbus crafting their acting talent. Uptown Columbus, the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Columbus State University, the Trade Center and the Springer Opera House all collaborated to host “Thes-Con.” Easterbrook says Columbus sets a scenic environment for cultivating the arts.

“It’s a safe, happy place for people to be,” Easterbrook said. “And you couldn’t think of a better place to bring your kids. Throughout the year, we hear from people who have been here for the Thespian conference or their parents and guardians say we’re going to come back because Columbus is a great town.”

Easterbrook says the challenge in hosting the thousands of students lies in getting them all safely from place to place. Moving large-scale sets also places more demand on the RiverCenter staff. He tells News 3 that he’s already planning for next year. They hope to have more venues available for students in town. They say the conference’s payout to the city will continue through the next decade.

“The payoff isn’t just this weekend,” Easterbrook explained. “It happens all over time.”