CPD asks public help in locating missing 10-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Jermaine Sharp was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and brownish khakis pants. Jermaine was last seen about 3 p.m. on Monday, February 13 in the area of Benning Drive.

Police say Jermaine may be on a bicycle.

Jermaine is described as being:

  • 5′ in height
  • 90 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

If you know the whereabouts of Jermaine Sharp, you are asked to contact the Columbus 911 center or Detective Marrero at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 653-3449.

