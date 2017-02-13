CPD asks public help in locating missing 10-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Jermaine Sharp was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and brownish khakis pants. Jermaine was last seen about 3 p.m. on Monday, February 13 in the area of Benning Drive.

Police say Jermaine may be on a bicycle.

Jermaine is described as being:

5′ in height

90 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

If you know the whereabouts of Jermaine Sharp, you are asked to contact the Columbus 911 center or Detective Marrero at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 653-3449.