Columbus man loses house in fire after using propane tank to heat home

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A fire destroys a Columbus home and the homeowner has a message to send that could keep your house from catching fire like his.

The home on 14th Avenue is a total loss. News 3 caught up with the homeowner who says the fire started after he used a propane tank to warm his home.

Rick Mcgee says this home has been in the family for decades.

You can see the damage left behind, including a caved in roof.

Thankfully no one was home when the fire started just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Mcgee tells News 3 how it happened.

“I was cold and the heater had been cut off, couldn’t afford to get it cut back on and uh I took a propane tank and run it through some gas, and it blowed up, caught the carpet on fire.” says Rick Mcgee.

Columbus Fire officials say Monday morning’s house fire caused around 40 thousand dollars in damage.

The fire was ruled accidental. Fire investigators say it is never safe to use propane improperly as a heat source.