2 siblings killed in wreck involving car and 18-wheeler

car crash 1

MULGA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Jefferson County say two siblings – ages 9 and 17 – died in a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler and two others were injured.

Jefferson County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells local media the wreck happened around 8 a.m. Monday.

Christian says there were four siblings in the car. A 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 17-year-old sister was declared dead at a hospital. The 19-year-old sister who was driving and a 15-year-old sister were hospitalized.

Christian initially said the 15-year-old sister had died but later said she was in critical condition.

Christian says it appears the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions along Alabama 269 when the car turned in front of the 18-wheeler and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Authorities are investigating.

