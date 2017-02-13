1 man, 2 teens arrested after breaking into vehicle

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police have arrested three individuals from a weekend incident at an apartment complex on Cox Street.

19-year-old Brandon Bell and two 17-year-old teens were arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property 4th degree.

Police say the arrests are the result of their investigation into two separate reports filed on February 10 that occurred in the 100 block of Cox Street. According to the victims, someone entered their unlocked vehicles and stole assorted property and U.S. currency with a combined value of over $200.00.

Police say the individuals were captured on video surveillance and subsequently identified as the individuals responsible for illegally entering a 2011 Ford Expedition, parked at the apartment complex and taking an undetermined amount of money. They were located by officers the following day and taken into custody.

Bell was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a 3,500.00 bond. The teens were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center and are being held pending a detention hearing.