CSU Softball Drops Doubleheader



COLUMBUS, Ga – Wrapping up the 2017 Cougar Classic, the Columbus State University softball team lost twice on Sunday. The two-day tournament was played at Cougar Field.

Columbus State (6-4) fell 8-4 in the opener against West Florida before dropping the final game 3-1 to Albany State.

“Today was a tough one,” head coach Brad Huskisson said. “We just couldn’t find any timely hits and our opponents were able to.

“Over a long season, you’re going to have rough days, so we just have to put this one behind us and go back to work.”

Columbus State will be on the road for the first time in 2017 on Wednesday, as the Lady Cougars travel to West Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Carrollton.

Game One

Columbus State had chances throughout against West Florida in a game that went back and forth through the first three innings.

After the Argonauts picked up a one in the first and second innings, CSU broke through in the bottom of the second.

Savanna Turvy started the frame with a double off the wall in right field and a walk from Lee Anne Rees two batters later put runners on the corners. Keeli Waugh brought both runners home, lining a double inside the foul line in left field to tie the game at two.

McKenzie Fagioli gave the Lady Cougars the lead later in the inning, driving Waugh home with a sacrifice fly.

UWF moved back in front after a two-run single in the third and added another in the fourth.

CSU’s final run of the game came courtesy of Turvy, with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Cougars left 13 runners on base in the game.

Peyton Sorrells (3-1) allowed six runs over five innings in her first loss of the season. Sydney Barker allowed just one earned run in two innings of relief work.

Game Two

Sunday’s finale was a pitcher’s duel as neither side scored through the opening three innings.

Albany State broke the scoreless tie in the fourth with a solo shot to left-center, and that stood as the game’s only run until the sixth when the Lady Rams added two more.

Columbus State finally broke through in the seventh inning, getting a Kayleigh Briant RBI triple. However, the Lady Cougars would get no more.

Darby Demarest (1-2) took the loss, giving up three runs in 5.1 innings. Barker was scoreless through her 1.2 innings of work.