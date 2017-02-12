CPD warns of scammers who impersonate officers and ask for money

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are warning people of a scam in which criminals are impersonating officers and trying to scare people out of their money.

Police say two people are claiming to be Columbus Police officers, going by Cpt. Wells and Sgt. Davis. The scammers will request money via MoneyGram to cover the cost of having someone’s child transferred from the Muscogee County Jail to “house arrest” status.

Police want to remind people that officers will never solicit money through MoneyGram, Western Union, or any other wiring services.

Anyone who has encounters with these scammers should call Columbus Police at 706-653-3000.