Columbus Jr. Cottonmouths prepare for GSHL playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga – Hockey probably isn’t the most played sport in the south, but there still is a pretty big community right here in Columbus.

The Georgia Student Hockey League is a way for players to compete while in high school. And we have a team right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Columbus, comprised with ten other teams from across Georgia battle it out over a span of four to five months to win the state. The Columbus Jr. Cottonmouths are sitting at third place after their two final victories this weekend at home.

The team is made up of high school players from all over the Valley. Goal-tending/Defensive coach Barney Slayton said there players from schools like Harris County, Northside and Smiths Station just to name a few.

It’s a great opportunity for them to take part in a sport that schools don’t offer.

“You know, they play in the highest level possible in this area. And we go up against some of the tougher, talented, bigger schools that make up Atlanta as well,” says Slayton “So for them to have the kind of success that they’ve had from the outside looking in… it’s quite an accomplishment.”

This team has come very close to that state championship title over the last couple of years.They’re looking to go even farther this season when they enter into the playoffs February 25th at the Atlanta Ice Forum in Duluth.