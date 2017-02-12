Arrest affidavit: Mary Rice ordered 150 rounds of ammunition

Mary Rice being escorted from Troup County Jail and extradited back to Florida.
The woman suspected in several murders in both Florida and Alabama made a shocking purchase during an alleged murder spree, according to an arrest affidavit. Mary Rice is currently behind bars in Florida on $750,000 bond. However, it’s unknown whether Florida or Alabama will hear Rice’s murder case first.

News 3’s sister station, WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Ala. obtained Rice’s arrest warrant. The warrant shed some light on what happened during the manhunt.

A man suspected in the killings of three women is dead after a standoff Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, with police at a Georgia motel, and a female suspect has been arrested, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said. William "Billy" Boyette, 44, was dead after the standoff in West Point, Ga., and authorities had taken 37-year-old Mary Rice into custody, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Jim Joyner said in an email. The pair had holed up inside a room at the motel. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP)
The report reveals that Rice purchased 150 rounds of ammunition for a .38 caliber handgun. This was prior to the death of Peggy Broz, a murder victim from Lillian, Ala. Rice was also spotted on surveillance with a car that belonged to one of the victims in the murder spree.

Law officials and the arrest warrant both say Rice had the opportunity to get away, citing one instance where she was seen by herself in a Walmart. However, she did not make any effort to run away.marry_rice_affidavit

Her suspected partner-in-crime, Billy Boyette, shot and killed himself Tuesday night at West Point Motel after law enforcement surrounded their room.

 

