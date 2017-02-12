Arrest affidavit: Mary Rice ordered 150 rounds of ammunition

The woman suspected in several murders in both Florida and Alabama made a shocking purchase during an alleged murder spree, according to an arrest affidavit. Mary Rice is currently behind bars in Florida on $750,000 bond. However, it’s unknown whether Florida or Alabama will hear Rice’s murder case first.

News 3’s sister station, WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Ala. obtained Rice’s arrest warrant. The warrant shed some light on what happened during the manhunt.

The report reveals that Rice purchased 150 rounds of ammunition for a .38 caliber handgun. This was prior to the death of Peggy Broz, a murder victim from Lillian, Ala. Rice was also spotted on surveillance with a car that belonged to one of the victims in the murder spree.

Law officials and the arrest warrant both say Rice had the opportunity to get away, citing one instance where she was seen by herself in a Walmart. However, she did not make any effort to run away.

Her suspected partner-in-crime, Billy Boyette, shot and killed himself Tuesday night at West Point Motel after law enforcement surrounded their room.