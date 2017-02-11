Military hero, bestselling author from Auburn dies at 94

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The military community and many around the Chattahoochee Valley are mourning the loss of an icon from Auburn. Retired Lt. Gen. Harold Gregory Moore, Jr., better known as Hal, passed away Friday night at the age of 94. The legendary combat leader and New York Times bestselling author made his home in Auburn. But he also made his career on the battlefield.

Moore graduated from West Point in 1945. He was assigned to Ft. Benning in 1964, and ultimately retired from the service in 1977.

Moore’s actions during the Vietnam War as commander of the First Batallion 7th Cavalry regiment lead to his popular book We Were Soldiers Once, and Young. In 2002, Moore’s book turned into a film starring Mel Gibson as Moore. Part of the film was also shot on post at Fort Benning.

Funeral plans are still being finalized. A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Auburn, followed by a memorial service and internment at Fort Benning. Memorial donations may be made to the Ia Drang Scholarship Fund. Established in 1994, the scholarship fund uses proceeds from Moore’s book revenue and speaking engagements for the purpose of helping children and grandchildren of the veterans of the Ia Drang battles. The fund has awarded more than $430,000 in grants to date. Please send checks to the Ia Drang Scholarship Fund:

c/o Executive Director,

1st Cavalry Division Association,

302 North Main,

Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Moore died just a few days shy of his 95th birthday.