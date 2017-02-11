Larry Porter named assistant coach at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala- Larry Porter, a 21-year coaching veteran and two-time national recruiter of the year, has been named tight ends/H-backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Auburn, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Saturday. Porter spent the previous three years at North Carolina.

“I want to thank Coach Malzahn for giving me and my family the opportunity to be a part of the Auburn family,” Porter said. “He has assembled a great staff and has all of the pieces to pursue a championship. Auburn has a great football tradition and I can’t wait to get started. War Eagle!”

Porter, whose coaching stops also included time at Texas, Arizona State, Memphis, LSU and Oklahoma State, helped LSU to a national championship during the 2007 season.

He has mentored a number of future NFL players, including Dontari Poe, Jacob Hester, Joseph Addai, Quinn Johnson, Trindon Holliday and Tatum Bell. He has been part of 11 bowl teams since 2002, including a pair of BCS bowls (2007 Sugar, 2008 BCS Championship).

“Larry is a true professional and will be a great addition to our staff,” Malzahn said. “He is an outstanding coach with a very good history of player development and is one of the top recruiters in the country.”

At North Carolina, Porter was the running backs coach and special teams coordinator for three seasons. Under his guidance, Carolina’s running game was 18th nationally in 2015 averaging 224.4 yards per game, the best at UNC since 1994. Running back Elijah Hood, who rushed for 1,463 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2015, was a two-time All-ACC performer and ranks in the school’s top 10 in career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. During his tenure, UNC made three consecutive bowl appearances and won the ACC Coastal Division in 2015.

A native of Jackson, Miss., Porter came to UNC after one season as the running backs coach at Texas, one year as running backs coach at Arizona State and two seasons as the head coach at Memphis, his alma mater.

Porter spent five years on the LSU coaching staff from 2005-09, coaching running backs while also holding two key roles on staff as assistant head coach and chief recruiter. He was elevated to the position of assistant head coach during the spring of 2006 and was twice (2007 and 2009) named as the National Recruiter of the Year by Rivals.com.

Porter developed two 1,000-yard rushers at LSU in Jacob Hester (2007) and Charles Scott (2008) as well as having five players (Hester, Joseph Addai, Quinn Johnson, Charles Scott, Trindon Holliday) selected in the NFL Draft.

Porter coached 1,000-yard rushers for three-straight seasons while at Oklahoma State. In 2004, Vernand Morency earned All-Big 12 honors after rushing for 1,474 yards and 12 touchdowns. A year earlier, Tatum Bell earned first team All-Big 12 honors with 1,286 yards and 16 touchdowns. Morency was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2005 and Bell was a second-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Prior to his arrival in Stillwater, Porter spent three years at Arkansas State, where he coached Jonathan Adams to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Porter began his coaching career at Wooddale High School in Memphis, Tenn., before moving to the collegiate ranks, coaching the running backs at Tennessee Martin in 1998.

Porter lettered four years (1990-93) at Memphis, serving as co-captain of the 1993 Tiger squad, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. Porter and his wife, Sharmane, have three children, sons Brandon and Omari, and daughter Olivia.

Auburn running backs coach Tim Horton will now also serve as the Tigers’ special teams coordinator.

“I’m excited to have Tim serve as our special teams coordinator,” Malzahn said. “He has assisted with that unit the last four years and will do an outstanding job.”