Alabama Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 15 Kentucky, 67-58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team lost a 67-58 decision to the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With the loss, the Crimson Tide falls to an overall 14-10 record, including a 7-5 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Freshman Braxton Key led the Tide with a game-high 21 points, while freshman Dazon Ingram followed behind with 12 points.

Alabama jumped out to a 7-4 lead going into the first media timeout, before Kentucky responded with a 12-4 run to take a 16-11 lead at the midway point of the first half. The Wildcats outscored the Tide 13-9 I the final 10 minutes of the first half to take a 29-20 lead headed into halftime. Alabama shot 32 percent from the field in the first half, and it collected 19 rebounds.

Kentucky went on a 19-10 run coming out of the locker room to take a 18-point lead, 48-30, at the midway point of the second half. The Tide replied with a 13-2 run trim Kentucky’s lead to 50-43 with 4:42 on the clock. The Wildcats outscored Alabama 17-15 in the final four minutes of regulation to pick up the 67-58 victory.

The Tide shot 45 percent from the field in the 40 minute contest, and it registered 38 boards. Alabama scored 38 points in the paint, and it tallied 16 points off turnovers.

The Tide will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 15, when it travels to Columbia, Mo., to take on the Missouri Tigers in a game that is set to broadcast on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT.

