Young basketball stars inspired by local girl gone viral

One man’s vision for becoming a basketball trainer has now become a team of some of the most talented young girls in the nation.

Jeffrey Todd says he started by training his young daughter, Jaylah. Soon, Jaylah’s social media videos of herself performing basketball tricks went viral with thousands of views and shares across the internet.

News 3 Midday’s Community Watch is joined by three up and coming basketball stars who all say they were inspired by watching Jaylah.

Todd says the girls are part of a community basketball team sponsored by Girls Inc. He also says the girls will test their skills on the court by taking on an all-boys basketball league.

Ivyonna Thomas stands as the number 10 fourth grade student in the National Youth All Americans basketball league. Jabria Lindsey is the number 1 third grader in Georgia and Adazha Burrell all state selection 2016

The girls will play a game Friday night at Spirot Filled Ministries, 3898 Mullberry Drive at 7 p.m.

The team will be participating in these travelling league events:

Family March Madness : Nashville, Tennessee, March 17-19

: Nashville, Tennessee, March 17-19 Memorial Day Jam: Hampton, Virginia, May 26-28

Hampton, Virginia, May 26-28 AAU Nationals: Orlando, Florida, July 6-11