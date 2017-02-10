Weekend Weather: Warmer

A fresh Canadian air mass has brought a temporary chill deep into the South, but it won’t be hanging around for long. Thursday’s major storm that dumped a foot of snow in New England has raced off into the North Atlantic, pulling a strong surge of cold air all the way into Florida behind a cold front. Highs today will be near 60º accompanied by sunny skies.

The high pressure center located nearby will begin to slide east on Saturday, with southerly winds around the west side of the high helping to bring in not only warmer air but also returning Gulf moisture. Temperatures should top the 70-degree mark on Saturday with an increase in clouds beginning Saturday night and continuing Sunday. A weak front pushing southward could produce showers on Sunday into Alabama and Georgia, with our area seeing no more than a slight chance of spotty, light rain.

Temperatures are likely to pull back a bit early next week, then the next rain system is expected to slowly work its way along the Gulf coast with uncertainty in timing and coverage; right now it appears we’ll have some chance of precipitation by Wednesday or Thursday.

44 years ago Columbus experienced the largest snowstorm in the city’s history as 14 inches of snow fell on February 9-10, 1973. The NWS office in Wilmington, North Carolina has written a very detailed summary of that storm on their web site, and can be found here.

