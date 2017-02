Clouds continue to build tonight leading to a partly sunny, cloudy day Sunday. A few, light, spotty showers are possible earlier in the day but a wash out is not expected.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and sunny.

Wednesday we’ll be watching a system capable of producing strong storms to our south. Scattered showers are more likely through the day Wednesday but will clear up quickly by Thursday.

The rest of the week and weekend will then be quiet, cooler and sunny.