Warm & sunny to start the weekend

Another cool, seasonable start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We’ll warm up quickly to the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine Saturday.

Sunday stays in the lower 70s with more clouds and a slight chance of showers although not expecting a wash out. Monday and Tuesday are mild in the mid 60s with sun and little cloud cover.

We’ll then be watching a strong system with potentially strong to severe thunderstorms develop to our south Wednesday overnight through early Thursday.