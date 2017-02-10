Sunny & pleasant to start the week. Rain by Wednesday

A cold front will move through late tonight – bringing cooler and drier air to start off the work week. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and sunny with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the upper 60s.

Tuesday night we’ll then be tracking a strong storm system to our west that will move through Wednesday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Sunshine returns for Thursday along with cooler temperatures – with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Friday through the weekend stays pleasant and mostly sunny.

 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

