Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explodes in women’s hands

FORT MITCHELL, Ala.– The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 has been banned on all major airlines in the U.S.

This after several reports of the phones exploding or catching fire.

Lori Lamb from Fort Mitchell says she was talking on the phone and her phone started to overheat.

She says a fire ball appeared on the screen and she kept trying to hit the power button, but the phone wouldn’t turn off.

That’s when the unexpected happened, Lamb was expecting a replacement phone, but Samsung sent her old phone back refurbished.

She’s terrified to talk on the phone and all she wants is a new phone or a refund for the money spent on the phone.