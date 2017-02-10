Rosie O’Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. After saying she’d like to play Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” Rosie O'Donnell has apparently changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him. O’Donnell’s offer to play Bannon came after actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “SNL” last Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. After saying she’d like to play Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” Rosie O'Donnell has apparently changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him. O’Donnell’s offer to play Bannon came after actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “SNL” last Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — After saying she’d like to play President Donald Trump’s controversial adviser Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” comedienne Rosie O’Donnell has apparently changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him.

O’Donnell’s offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy’s caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “SNL” last weekend.

O’Donnell’s new Twitter picture appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon with her face replacing his.

O’Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O’Donnell’s looks and weight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s