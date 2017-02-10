News crew helps stranded drivers in icy Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — A news crew covering icy road conditions in western Connecticut early Friday sprang into action to help stranded drivers.

After concluding their live hits on WTNH News 8, reporter Kent Pierce and photographer Kevin Pflaumer helped push drivers who had gotten stuck while trying to drive up Wigwam Avenue in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Witness Keith Havemeyer from nearby Peak Physical Therapy took several pictures of the effort and shared them with the TV station.

A driver in a small car got stuck at the top of the intersection with Chase Avenue and when another driver in an SUV tried to go around, he too got stuck. A third vehicle also became stuck sandwiched between the other vehicles struggling to get out.

WTNH also reported the nearby Target store pitched in too, handing out shovels to drivers.

While the incline on Wigwam Avenue is slight, Thursday’s heavy snow was enough to cause travel headaches in Waterbury and across the region.