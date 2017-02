PHENIX CITY, Ala. — On Friday Mobile Ed gave Sherwood Elementary students a “sky dome” presentation.

Hundreds of kids were able to learn about space and our solar system.

Teachers from Sherwood say this was a great opportunity for kids to get a view of space, since most people don’t have telescopes at home.

This was the first time Mobil Ed visited the school and the staff says they have more stem related presentations for the kids coming up in the near future.