LCSO arrests Phenix City man in connection to Bizzy Bee robbery

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — One man is behind bars are being arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Bizzy Bee service station in Smiths Station.

Lee County deputies arrested 28-year-old Anthony Williams on two counts of robbery in the first degree and one count of certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol.

Police say a caller reported that the business had been robbed by an armed suspect and the same suspect had also robbed a citizen that had just gotten money out of the store ATM.

According to both robbery victims, the armed suspect had entered into the store, presented a silver handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot from the business.

A witness observed the suspect jumping into a tan Lincoln Town Car and speeding off. The witnesses followed the suspect while contacting law enforcement of their direction of travel.

The suspect traveled into Phenix City where he was arrested by Phenix City Police Officers near the intersection of 13th street and 26th street after a brief foot pursuit.

Williams is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $210,000 bond.