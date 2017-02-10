Hundreds of corrections officers call in sick during NFL championship game

(KHON) — Hundreds of corrections officers called in sick on the day of the NFL’s annual championship game.

It’s an issue news outlets have been tracking for years. Too much sick leave translates into overtime pay to make sure the prison’s maintain minimum staffing requirements.

The Department of Public Safety says on Sunday, Feb. 5, 260 of 733 workers assigned to staff the state’s prisons and jails called in sick.

That’s up from last year, when 230 workers called in sick, and from 2015, when 255 workers called in sick.

Officials say despite their absence, all planned programs, including visitation, were held as scheduled.

KHON2 spoke with Senator Will Espero to see if he thinks something needs to be done, “You have to give the department credit for the fact that the prisons and jails were open to visitation and that’s a good sign, but certainly if anything needs to be changed it either has to be the union contract or just the way that the department is managing these days.”

The breakdown follows:

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Sick Assigned
Halawa Correctional Facility 70 165
Kulani Correctional Facility 4 25
Waiawa Correctional Facility 8 32
Hawaii Community Correctional Center 33 80
Maui Community Correctional Center 37 149
Oahu Community Correctional Center 78 209
Kauai Community Correctional Center 9 24
Women’s Community Correctional Center 21 49
TOTAL 260 733

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016

Sick Assigned
Halawa Correctional Facility 68 165
Kulani Correctional Facility 8 25
Waiawa Correctional Facility 20 32
Hawaii Community Correctional Center 32 80
Maui Community Correctional Center 22 149
Oahu Community Correctional Center 58 209
Kauai Community Correctional Center 3 24
Women’s Community Correctional Center 19 49
TOTAL 260 733

