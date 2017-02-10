GBI, Clinch County Sheriff joined by other agencies in search for missing man

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a new photograph of a man who went missing from his job site in southeast Georgia last week.

30 year old Jake Conner disappeared while working as a part of a four man timber crew in Clinch County back on Wednesday, February 1. The Clinch County Sheriff’s Department called in the GBI to assist in the investigation. The Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and local emergency responders have joined in the search as well.

Friends and family will not be searching the wooded area of Conner’s disappearance on Saturday, February 11, as they had initially planned. That’s because investigators do not want anyone in that area as law enforcement continues their search in the woody, swampy land where Conner was last seen. However, some do plan to be in Clinch County distributing missing person’s fliers this weekend.

If you have any information about Jack Conners, authorities do want to hear from you. He’s described as 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray “Conner Timber” shirt and uniform work pants.

He went missing from the area of Score Bridge and Plumb Bush Roads near Fargo around 4 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, February 1.

If you have any information, please contact the Douglas office of the GBI at (912) 389-4103.