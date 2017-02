COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy Friday night.

Police say Reginald Perry was last seen in the area of Georgetown Drive on February 1, 2017. Police say he should be wearing glasses.

Perry is described as:

5’10” tall

140 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

If you have any information on Reginald Perry’s whereabouts please contact 911 or Detective Marrero at (706) 653-3400, (706) 653-3449.