Athletes of the week: Columbus Lady Blue Devils

The Columbus High Lady Blue Devils are giving it everything they have coming down to the end of the season. They are now second in the region after a lopsided win over Americus Sumter last night. The team got off to a rocky start at the beginning of the year, but it has really improved their communication with each other. Tonight they face the Carver Tigers to become 1st in the region before heading in to the playoffs. This marvelous turnaround is why WRBL proudly honors them as our Athletes of the Week!

