Alabama woman faces charges in death of fiancé

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama woman is charged in the fatal stabbing of the man she was set to marry.

News 3 sister station WTVY reports 21-year-old Cedricka Jacole Thornton is charged with murder in the death of her 20-year-old fiancé, Devontay Vashon Davis.

Authorities say the couple was engaged to be married.

But police say Davis was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors early Thursday in an apartment in Dothan, and Thornton is now in custody.

Police Lt. Will Glover says investigators aren’t sure what led to the stabbing.

Court records don’t list a defense lawyer who could speak on behalf of Thornton.