2 lives lost in Veteran’s Parkway head-on collision

COLUMBUS, Ga — A man is dead and a woman has lost her unborn child after a head-on collision in the 2500 block of Veteran’s Parkway.

Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3 the accident happened just after 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. He says 56-year-old Bruce Schmidt of Box Springs, Ga was driving in the wrong lane when he hit an oncoming car going north on Veteran’s Parkway.

Bryan says Schmidt had a history of heart problems and had recently had heart bypass and brain surgery. His body will be sent for an autopsy to determine if a medical issue caused his death and the accident.

Bryan also says a woman in the second car was pregnant at the time of the crash. He says the impact caused complications with her pregnancy and her unborn child did not survive.

