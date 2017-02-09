Car crashes into Lee County Courthouse’s Auburn office

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Satellite Office for the Lee County Courthouse is closed indefinitely after representatives say a car crash caused significant damage to the building.

Lee County Commission Safety Coordinator Wendy Swann says the car crashed through the courthouse’s lobby area Thursday just before noon.

A Lee County Commission press release says anyone who needs services from the Probate Office or Tevenue Commissioner’s Office can visit the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika. Residents can also find services at the Smiths Station Satellite Office.

The Auburn Satellite Office is at 1266 Mall Parkway behind the Auburn Mall.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.