Severe storm injures 7, destroys homes in southeast Georgia

By Published: Updated:
(CBS Los Angeles)
(CBS Los Angeles)

STILSON, Ga. (AP) — An emergency official in southeast Georgia says seven people are injured after a severe storm struck overnight near Statesboro.

Ted Wynn, emergency management director for Bulloch County, says a suspected tornado hit the rural community of Stilson at about 4 a.m. Thursday. He says three homes were completely destroyed and another was badly damaged.

No one was killed but seven people were taken to hospitals, mostly for cuts and abrasions caused by flying debris. Wynn says three people with the most serious injuries were taken to Savannah, 40 miles away, for medical treatment.

The damage occurred in a sparsely populated area about 15 miles southeast of Statesboro, home to Georgia Southern University.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s