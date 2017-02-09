Retailers dropping Ivanka Trump clothing line, president reacts

(WIAT) — Belk becomes the latest department store to drop Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. A press release by the company on social media says fashions and accessories were removed from the store’s website over the weekend. Some items remain in the stores.

This move comes after Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Shoes.com all removed the line from their stores and websites. The chains cite low sales as the deciding factor for dropping the Ivanka line.

President Donald Trump criticizes Nordstrom in a tweet Wednesday morning, accusing it of treating his daughter, Ivanka, “so unfairly.” The president’s official Twitter account then retweeted Mr. Trump’s initial complaint about two hours later.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The Nordstrom’s announcement came after a months-long consumer campaign dubbed GrabYourWallet that urges shoppers to boycott companies that carried Trump-branded merchandise. However, the company denies any political reasons for pulling Ivanka from its shelves.

TJX Companies Inc. also seems to be joining the ranks of retailers keeping Ivanka Trump at arms length. A memo was sent to all TJ Maxx and Marshals store managers instructing them: “Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs. All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”

The company says the memo was only meant to instruct managers how to handle merchandise.

“The communication we sent instructed stores to mix this line of merchandise into our racks, not to remove it from the sales floor,” TJX spokeswoman Erika Towers says on Wednesday.