Native American tribe files legal challenge to block oil pipeline

By Published: Updated:
(CBS Tampa)
(CBS Tampa)

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — One of two Native American tribes fighting the Dakota Access oil pipeline files a legal challenge Thursday to try to block its completion.

The Cheyenne River Sioux files the legal challenge in federal court in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning, citing worries a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water.

The Army on Wednesday gave Energy Transfer Partners formal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. That’s the last big chunk of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. The work is underway.

The Dallas-based pipeline developer says it will be safe.

President Donald Trump signed an executive action in January instructing the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction. The tribes argue that violates treaty rights.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has also vowed to fight the construction in court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s