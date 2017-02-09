Native American tribe files legal challenge to block oil pipeline

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — One of two Native American tribes fighting the Dakota Access oil pipeline files a legal challenge Thursday to try to block its completion.

The Cheyenne River Sioux files the legal challenge in federal court in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning, citing worries a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water.

The Army on Wednesday gave Energy Transfer Partners formal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. That’s the last big chunk of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. The work is underway.

The Dallas-based pipeline developer says it will be safe.

President Donald Trump signed an executive action in January instructing the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction. The tribes argue that violates treaty rights.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has also vowed to fight the construction in court.