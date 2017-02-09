Isotope test results provide new information into identity of little girl

OPELIKA, Ala. — An update into the “Jane Doe” missing person’s case in Opelika.

Results are in from a recent isotope test which may hold a key into giving the identity of a little girl back.

The isotope results suggest that the child was originally from Alabama or one of the surround states including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, or Florida.

The test also showed the level of lead isotopes and suggest that the girl is between 1-3 years old.

Researchers says the child may have lived in a geographic location or residence where she was exposed to high lead levels before moving to an area where there was no lead exposure.