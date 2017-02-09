Happy National Pizza Day! Local free offers and discounts

By Published: Updated:
(CBS Detroit)
(CBS Detroit)

Happy National Pizza Day!

Whether you’re a fan of the classic pepperoni, the sassy pineapple ham, or the daring anchovy, you can get your pizza party on for less with these National Pizza Day freebies and deals courtesy of Offers.Com:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s