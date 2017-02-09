Happy National Pizza Day! Local free offers and discounts

Happy National Pizza Day!

Whether you’re a fan of the classic pepperoni, the sassy pineapple ham, or the daring anchovy, you can get your pizza party on for less with these National Pizza Day freebies and deals courtesy of Offers.Com:

Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Hungry Howie’s – Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.

Pizza Hut – As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30% off your carryout or delivery order.