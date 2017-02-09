FRIDAY: A colder start and a warmer finish in the extended

Kicking off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and colder readings in the morning. A warmer weekend returns for Saturday when our air mass begins to lift back north ahead of another weak upper level disturbance farther west. The pattern will change Tuesday-Wednesday transition when the long range MOS advertises a pretty aggressive low pressure on the southern branch of the jet stream. It appears to be far enough south impacting central Florida but for now we need to pay close attention if this low lifts farther north can change this entire extended forecast.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast