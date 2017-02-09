Family and friends organize weekend search for missing southeast Georgia man

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga- The family and friends of a missing man in southeast Georgia have released details on a search planned for this Saturday to look for him. Right now, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the disappearance of 30 year old Jake Conner.

Conner vanished from a job site, cutting timber in rural Clinch County last Wednesday. Authorities have been searching the area since the investigation began. But his family and friends also want to conduct an extensive search themselves.

The area where Conner disappeared is a heavily wooded, swampy area. In fact, law enforcement will lead volunteers into the search zone. Since the terrain is so hard to navigate, search organizers need as many volunteers as possible who have four-wheel drive ATVs and off-road vehicles to come and use their all-terrain vehicles in the search.

Anyone willing to volunteer in the search for Jake Conner is asked to meet Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at the elementary school parking lot in Fargo, located at 80 City Hall Drive, Fargo, GA 31631.

Also, volunteers who cannot search the rugged terrain are also welcomed and needed to pass out missing person’s fliers in the Fargo area.

But again, everyone who wishes to contribute in any way is asked to assemble in the elementary school parking lot Saturday morning. Again, that address is 80 City Hall Drive, Fargo, GA 31631.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jake Conner is asked to contact the Douglas office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (912) 389-4103.

For more information on Jake Conner’s disappearance, including to hear an exclusive interview with his mother, please click here.