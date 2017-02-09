Dollywood adding new attractions, helping local economy after wildfire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood is getting ready for the 2017 season with almost $9 million dollars in construction projects including two new attractions. Dropline will be a 230-foot free fall experience. Whistle Punk Chaser will be a junior coaster.

Dollywood Director of Communications Pete Owens says these new attractions keep guests happy and coming back to the park.

“When we add new attractions, when we continue to expand our businesses, last year we added a new dinner theater attraction on the parkway, we’re adding to attractions at Dollywood this year, it’s the 30 year anniversary of the Dixie Stampede this year, all of those things really combine into this economic engine to help drive tourism into the market,” said Owens.

The parks also provide several jobs to locals throughout the year.

“Dollywood is the largest seasonal employer in the Smokies,” said Owens. “We have peak season between all of our properties and a little over 4,000 people work for us.

The parks also have jobs to do in the off season.

“With all the different work that is going on at Dollywood, there are about 75 or 100 additional workers that are there don’t work for us,” said Owens.

Other park projects include the renovations of the Backstage Restaurant and the Rainbow Glass Factory.

The majority of the projects include smaller updates and improvements to existing attractions and facilities.

Dollywood will reopen to the public March 18.