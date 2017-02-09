CPD seeking information into burglary at Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking information into a burglary that occurred at the Columbus Civic Center February 1.

Police say an unknown person entered the Columbus Civic Center early that morning through a rear upper concourse door. They say a subject used a pry bar to apply pressure to the glass door causing it to shatter.

The individual made his way through the Civic Center to an ATM machine were the individual broke open the machine and removed the cash box.

If you have any information into this incident you are asked to call police at 911 or Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4343.

