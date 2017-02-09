Black history month: The Legacy of Horace King

COLUMBUS, Ga. — February is Black History month and tonight News 3’s Ashley Lewis is highlighting Horace King who was a slave in the 1800’s.

He is mostly known for creating the Dillingham Bridge .

King was the first person to connect Alabama and Georgia with a bridge.

Richard Gardiner has been a Professor of History Education at Columbus state University for nine years and he’s studied the work of Horace King.

Gardiner said, “He built something along the lines of 120 bridges in his lifetime. You go back to the 1840’s and you’re building a bridge across this mighty river with no power or electric cranes or anything like that.”

Mercedes Parham from the Columbus Museum says Horace King was a slave who worked for John Godwin.

He then bought his freedom and created his own firm building bridges across Alabama and Georgia.