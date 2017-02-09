Back to Winter, Briefly

Wednesday night’s cold front gave Columbus only .03″ rain as a narrow line of showers passed quickly through the area. A strong surge of colder air followed the frontal passage, and we’re dealing with much cooler temperatures and gusty winds throughout the area today. This front is part of a major winter storm affecting much of the Northeast today, with heavy wind-blown snow a product of a deepening surface low moving up the east coast along the front.

With clear skies and diminishing winds tonight, temperatures could easily drop to the freezing mark in many areas, giving way to a seasonably cool Friday with highs back into the 60s. A major warming trend will take shape over the weekend with 70s likely into early next week, while the next significant rain system is not likely to arrive until the middle or latter part of next week.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast