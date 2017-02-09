At least 7 injured, 3 homes destroyed after tornado touches down in Georgia

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Bulloch County Emergency Management, an apparent tornado touched down near Lillie Hagan Road and Old River Road South around 4 a.m. Thursday.

News 3’s Courtney Cole is there.

Bulloch County EMA tells News 3 at least seven people have been injured and three homes destroyed. One of those victims was flown to Savannah for treatment, while the other six were taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Officials warn you to avoid the area. Following the storm, officials have blocked several roads in the area. Old River Road South is partially blocked at this time. According to EMA, EMS, fire, police and road crews are working in the area.

There is also reported damage in Effingham County following Thursday morning’s severe storms. At least two homes have been damaged, one on Floyd Avenue, one on Honey Ridge Road. No injuries have been reported.

(Photos below taken in Bulloch County Thursday morning.)