12 LaGrange football players sign to play in college

LAGRANGE, Ga. — 12 Lagrange players signed to play college football at the collegiate level Thursday afternoon. The headliner, LaPerion Perry, who was expected to play at Perdue, decided to go to West Georgia so that he could play two sports.

“They gave me the opportunity to play basketball and that was my first love,” said Perry. “So they gave me the chance so I really went to play both,” he continued.

Below is a list of other players that signed:

LaPerion Perry- West Georgia University

Coy Tedescucci- Campbellsville University

Cordarius Grissom- Campbellsville University

Deanthony Rachel- Campbellsville University

Deandre Pollard- West Alabama University

Jalen Wilson- Kentucky Wesleyn

Amad Ogletree- Reinhardt University

Jonathan Olajubutu- Siskiyous

Marquez Payne- Ridgewater College

Rico Dunn- West Hills Community College

James Clark- West Hills Community College

Jordan Ragan- Lagrange College

Marcus Fannin- Waldorf College

J.D. Young- Point University