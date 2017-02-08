Wild Animal Wednesday: Lazarus the Alpaca

By Published:
alpaca

On today’s feature of Wild Animal Wednesday, we have our Alpaca exhibit on display. Our newest member Lazarus, is a baby Alpaca that’s only 4 weeks old. Lazarus had a very difficult birth in his first two weeks, doctors were not sure he was going to make it, hence his name Lazarus. The Alpaca is in the llama family and they are native to South America. When they are an adult an alpaca could weigh over 300 lbs. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Come on down to see Lazarus and the rest of our Alpaca family!

