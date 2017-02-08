Volunteers collect more than 1,000 pounds of trash along Chattahoochee River

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Chattahoochee River has less trash now thanks to a group of about 30 volunteers.  Outside World Columbus and the Chattahoochee RiverWarden teamed up with volunteers to clean up trash along the river Saturday morning.

They picked up 1,300 pounds of trash.  This is the river’s first clean up since the river flooded at the beginning of the year.

Sanna Ball with Outside World Columbus says they saw quite a bit of trash on the high water line mark.

“We found an old telephone would probably take the top for the strangest thing.  Bicycle wheels, quite a few tires.  Lots of styrofoam.  Lots of plastic bags.  A few t-shirts.  Some shoes,” she said.

She says they also found a lot of fishing line and lures.  This was just the first of may river clean ups throughout the year.

