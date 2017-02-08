Police seeking public’s help in locating missing 10-year-old boy

WRBL Staff Published:
grimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Jye Grimes was last seen at Eagle Trace Apartments at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Grimes was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts with a green strip down the side.

Grimes is described as:

  • 5′ tall
  • 90 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair.

If you have any information into the whereabouts of Jye Grimes, please contact 911 or Detective Ralph Dudley with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 (706) 653-3400.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s