Police seeking public’s help in locating missing 10-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Jye Grimes was last seen at Eagle Trace Apartments at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Grimes was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts with a green strip down the side.

Grimes is described as:

5′ tall

90 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair.

If you have any information into the whereabouts of Jye Grimes, please contact 911 or Detective Ralph Dudley with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 (706) 653-3400.