Opelika police look for man who robbed Dollar General

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are searching for a man who they say robbed a store Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect entered the Dollar General on Pepperell Parkway and made a small purchase. As the cashier opened the register to provide change, the suspect produced a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.

You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.  You may remain anonymous if you choose.

