Georgia Bureau of Investigation searching for man who disappeared from job site

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga- This morning, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues its search for a man who mysteriously disappeared while working on a job site exactly one week ago today. His mother, speaking exclusively with WRBL News 3, says she fears the worst.

“I just know in my heart of hearts, because of what he was telling me was going on, that someone has taken my son from me,” says Donna Conner-White, mother of Jake Conner.

30 year old Jake Conner disappeared while working as part of a four man timber crew in Clinch County. That’s in southeast Georgia, very close to the Florida line. Conner was working near the town of Fargo.

The father of a six month old baby girl, Conner is not a man who would voluntarily walk away, says his mother.

“It’s about to consume me because I’m heart-broken. I have my bad days, and it doesn’t get better. I love my boy. I love my boy,” says Conner-White.

Conner-White asks that as many people as possible share his story on social media.

Saturday at 10 am, friends and family are planning to search the area in Clinch County where Jake disappeared. It’s swampy. The search crew says they need more volunteers, and particularly those who own ATVs and/or four-wheel drive vehicles who do not mind using them to search in swampy areas.

Volunteers are also needed to canvas outside of the search area as well to pass out missing person’s fliers with Jake’s information.

Volunteers will meet somewhere along the Highway 441 area on Saturday morning. News 3 will pass along a definitive address as soon as the search team has determined it.

In the meantime, if you have any information on the disappearance of Jake Conner, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

Below, please see a portion of the official GBI Press Release:

Contact: Special Agent in Charge Mark A. Pro

Or Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cyrus Purdiman

(912) 389-4103

For Immediate Release

February 3, 2017

GBI Investigates Missing Person in Homerville, GA

Homerville, GA – On Thursday, February 2, 2017, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request from the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a missing person investigation.

Preliminary information from law enforcement authorities indicates that on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, Jacobe “Jake” Dewitt Conner, 30, of Fargo, was reported missing by co-workers from his job site, located near the intersection of Score Bridge Rd. and Plumb Bush Road. Co-workers reported last seeing Conner around 4:00pm. Conner is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. Conner was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” dark gray shirt and uniform work pants.

A search of the area is being conducted by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local first responders.