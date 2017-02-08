EF-1 tornado confirmed by NWS in southern Harris Co.

Related Coverage PHOTOS: Storm damage from around the valley

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — Peachtree City National Weather Service meteorologists have finished their survey of storm damage which resulted in a short-lived EF1 tornado.

From their report, the tornado had peak winds of 95 mph, roughly 2.3 miles in length, and 250 yards wide.

Meteorologists say a brief tornado embedded within a strong line of thunderstorms touched down along Highway 27 in southern Harris County. The path started around West Bonacre Road just went of Highway 27 where some trees were snapped.

The tornado strengthened quickly as it crossed Highway 27 near Raymond Road. Several power lines were taken down due to trees falling on to the lines.

The most significant damage occurred along Gatlin Road where roughly 50-100 large trees were snapped or uprooted.

The tornado lifted just north of the area of Knowles Road and Welles Drive.